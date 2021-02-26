She’s taking over the runway! Kendall Jenner was dubbed the highest-paid model in the world by Forbes in 2018, and she’s still raking in a whole lot of money. Besides stomping down the runway and her reality TV gig, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a lot of business ventures that factor into her net worth. According to a February 2021 report from Parade, Kenny is worth an estimated $45 million. Wondering how she makes all that money? Keep scrolling to find out!

The Modeling Gigs

When Forbes reported the list of highest-paid models in 2018, the publication estimated that Kendall earned about $22.5 million from her modeling gigs in a one-year period. Over the years, she’s walked the runway and posed for ad campaigns for brands like Balmain, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret and more. In 2016, she even scored the front page of the coveted Vogue September Issue.

“I’m really lucky,” she said during a 2017 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about her modeling career. “It’s something that was super important to me to, kind of, separate myself [from my family] and have my own career, and do something solo.”

Kendall’s a Reality Star

She may not be as frequently featured on KUWTK, but Kendall still appears alongside her famous family on the E! series. In September 2020, Stylecaster broke down how much each Kar-Jenner sister makes per episode and reported that that Kendall rakes in about $4.5 million for each installment. Kris Jenner explained in 2017 while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that “everybody gets paid pretty much equally.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kendall Has a Fashion Brand

Along with her sister Kylie Jenner, the brunette beauty launched the Kendall + Kylie clothing line in 2015. Since its inception, the brand has been sold in department stores like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s, among others, and created capsule collections with various retailers.

“Our names are on the label, and we strive to constantly create and design styles that we ourselves want to wear and pair with statement pieces and vintage from our own closets,” Kendall told WWD in 2017 about the brand. “We have been very consistent with our vision of creating wearable and fun everyday classics.”

Her Instagram Posts

Just like the rest of her family, Kendall gets paid a lot of money on Instagram. The 2020 HopperHQ Instagram Rich List estimated that she can make about $608,000 for one social media post.

She’s a Tequila Brand Owner

Kendall announced her 818 Tequila brand — which she said has been in the making for four years — with an Instagram post in February 2021. The model revealed that her alcoholic beverage has already won multiple awards. “I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” she wrote on social media. “After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING … 3.5 years later, I think we’ve done it!”