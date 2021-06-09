Girls’ night! Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) dressed to impress while stepping out for Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday bash in Hollywood.

Kendall, 25, got the party started by sharing behind-the-scenes snaps after getting ready for the shindig with Hailey, 24, on Tuesday, June 8.

Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted to wear a trouser set in a 60s-themed black-and-white pattern, while her fellow model pal decided to go with a delicate crop top paired with black bottoms and gold accessories.

Birthday girl Stassie wowed in a sparkling sheer dress, while Kylie, 23, dazzled in an edgy gold zebra-print look in photos obtained by Daily Mail following their fun evening out at Goya Studios.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In honor of Stassie turning 24, the beauty mogul surprised her BFF with a delicious meal at home to kick off the festivities. Kylie took to Instagram Stories with a sweet B-day message that night, showing off the pasta dishes, baked chicken, luxurious candle displays, bottles of champagne and multi-tiered cake for the occasion.

“Happy birthday to my love @stassiebaby. Over 10 years together now. We’ve been through it all together and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. You’re truly one of a kind,” the E! personality wrote in another sweet tribute while sharing a throwback snap of them wearing the same lavish ensemble in different colors.

Kylie and Stassie have not only been twinning in their adult years, but they have also been close since they were younger, leading Stassie to grow a strong bond with the entire Kar-Jenner family.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Stas basically lived with me growing up, and it was the three of us always,” Kendall previously shared via Instagram Stories. In 2015, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gushed over her longtime pal during an interview with Teen Vogue and shared how grateful she is to have someone so caring by her side.

“You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life, and I feel like without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Kylie said about Stassie. “Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal.”