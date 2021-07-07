Keep Up! A Breakdown of Where Each Kardashian-Jenner Family Member Lives in California and Beyond

Between Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, it can be pretty difficult to keep up with where each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family lives.

Of course, things get even more complicated when you factor in exes like Scott Disick, Kanye West and Tristan Thompson. That said, the reality TV bunch primarily owns properties in California … for now.

Take Kylie, for example. As of 2021, the cosmetics mogul is nearly a billionaire. While a lot of her earnings go toward fashion — she spends “$300,000 a week” on clothing, a source previously told Life & Style — Kylie has a good head for real estate.

“She wants to continue to expand her portfolio, within California and in other states and countries,” the insider added. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

While all of the A-listers have different styles of homes and decor, they all appreciate exclusivity. Kourtney and Kris both own properties in Palm Springs, California, within an elite community called The Madison Club.

“The Madison Club is the most exclusive private residential community in La Quinta, California, offering the finest golf and club facilities in an intimate and sophisticated setting. In this tradition, it is a place of effortless grace and charm,” the website reads. “The ambiance is one of quiet sophistication, intimacy and understated luxury. Offering a limited number of homes and memberships, The Madison Club is the modern interpretation of California’s classic old-line country clubs.”

While Kris snagged her spot at The Madison Club in 2018, Kourtney purchased her pad in May 2021. The Poosh.com founder spends plenty of time there with her boyfriend, Travis Barker. “Travis also doesn’t fly much, if at all, since his accident,” a separate source told Life & Style, referring to the Blink-182 drummer’s near-fatal plane crash in 2008. “So, Palm Springs is the perfect drive for them.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see where each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family lives in California and beyond.