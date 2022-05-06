Multitasking queen! Kendall Jenner went braless while horseback riding and walking her dog, Pyro, in a new video.

The 818 Tequila founder, 26, shared the cute moment via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 5, in which she wore a plain white tee, sunglasses, jeans and brown riding boots. She also kept her hair in braided pigtails to complete the adorable look. While steering the beautiful horse forward, Kendall grasped her dog’s leash as she flashed a smile for the camera.

Five days prior, the Kardashians star shared a sexy braless mirror selfie via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 1. And shortly afterward, she debuted a brand-new look at the 2022 Met Gala. Kendall bleached her eyebrows and wore a stunning black ensemble, featuring a sheer sleeveless top and a long, black ruffled skirt at the Monday, May 2, event.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall seems to love ditching her bra every now and then, as she has posted similar snapshots of herself over the years. Previously, she has also spoken out about why she likes to bare it all.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted on her now-defunct app in 2016. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

She then added at the time that going braless is a “fun way to show off [her] different nipple rings.”

Later that year, Kendall expressed how much she likes to go natural when it comes to fashion in an October 2016 interview with W Magazine.

“I’m weird, I love my tits being out,” she said at the time. “It’s, like, one of my things, I guess. I’m young! When I’m older, I wanna be able to look at it, and be like, ‘I looked good.’”

Aside from just excluding a bra from her outfits, Kendall is known for making even more risqué style statements. On April 15, the former Victoria’s Secret model uploaded a sexy photo of herself posing completely topless by a pool.

“@drink818 by the pool,” she captioned her Instagram post at the time ahead of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival, which she attended with pal Hailey Bieber later that weekend. In the sultry shot, the Hulu personality covered her bare chest with her left arm while holding a bottle of her brand’s tequila in her right hand. She also donned a pair of periwinkle blue bikini briefs for the sunny day out.