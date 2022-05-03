Show stopper! Kendall Jenner rocked bleached eyebrows as she hit the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday, May 2. The annual event is traditionally held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of May each year.

Kendall stunned in a long black gown with a large train, though the most noticeable detail of her look was that the model bleached her eyebrows.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is no stranger to the event and has sported some fan-favorite looks over the years. During the 2021 event – which was held in September due to delays amid the coronavirus pandemic – Kendall looked angelic in a revealing sheer gown. She walked the red carpet alone as she struck numerous poses to show off the gorgeous ensemble, which included diamond details from top to bottom. She completed the look by pulling her hair back into a low bun and accessorized with tiny stud earrings.

Kendall has become a pro at making bold statements with her fashion choices. She has recently turned heads by going braless during numerous outings. Meanwhile, the former Victoria’s Secret model recently posed topless while promoting her 818 Tequila brand on April 15. Days earlier, Kendall posed braless in a sheer Maisie Wilen minidress for a series of mirror selfies.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The model attended the Met Gala just weeks after she caused a stir at the Coachella Music Festival’s first weekend. Kendall hung out with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) during the festival, according to a since-deleted Instagram snap in which they posed alongside Justine Skye. The picture generated tons of backlash as fans on Reddit accused Kendall and Hailey, 25, of Photoshopping the snap.

“They’re all Facetuned to death,” one Reddit user wrote on a post, which included the original picture. Another fan called out the exact edits that the models seemingly appeared to do. “Hailey’s face is so botched, her dimensions are reminiscent of Tomb Raider circa 1996,” the internet user claimed. “Kendall’s over there sporting a brand-new face. I don’t know who the Barbie doll on the right is, but she at least looks human, not CGI.”

An additional person commented that Kendall “doesn’t even look like herself,” noting that “the warping of the doorway next to Kendall’s hip” appeared to hint that the photo was edited.