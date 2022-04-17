Beach Meets Desert! All the Celebrities Who Wore Bikinis as Outfits to Coachella 2022

Beach meets desert! Celebrities from far and wide rolled up at Coachella 2022 in their most stylish outfits, some even wearing sultry bikinis and swimsuits. Every year, Hollywood stars select some of the sexiest and most fashionable looks to wear in the warm California climate. And this year, they cranked it up a notch.

Before the festival kicked off on Friday, April 15, Kendall Jenner started the weekend off right! She shared a seriously sexy topless photo of herself via Instagram during her liquor company’s poolside party. In the image, she held a bottle of her brand 818 Tequila while wearing just periwinkle blue thong swimsuit bottoms.

“@drink818 by the pool,” she captioned her post.

When she arrived at Coachella, however, Kendall, 26, donned a plain black crop top with matching leather pants.

Aside from the Kardashians star, actress Vanessa Hudgens also made an appearance at the music festival, donning a chic mesh tank dress over a black monokini. The High School Musical star, 33, shared multiple photos from the fun day via Instagram on Saturday, April 16.

“Day one down,” she captioned her Instagram carousel post that day. In the images, Vanessa wore a stylish cowgirl hat along with matching sunglasses and festive jewelry, including a green amulet necklace and a gold choker.

Although Vanessa’s sultry outfit stopped hearts, it was YouTuber James Charles who made a grand entrance with his amazing two-piece outfit.

“Why knot?” James, 22, captioned one of his Coachella-based Instagram posts on April 15. His knotted ensemble was reminiscent of red and yellow flames, whereas his eye makeup matched the fiery theme.

Of course, the musical lineup was nothing short of incredible. Among the first performers included Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, and both brought their own style to the event.

For his stage set, the “Sign of the Times” artist, 28, rocked a shiny, rainbow jumpsuit alongside his special guest, country star Shania Twain, who wore a similar ensemble. The duo covered a few of Shania’s hits, such as “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” When Harry had his solo moment, he belted out his top tracks, including “Watermelon Sugar.”

During their duet, Harry made a few revelations to the crowd.

“Shania Twain taught me how to sing,” he said onstage, before playfully adding, “She also taught me that men are trash.”

Justin, on the other hand, didn’t need to wear anything over the top. The “Ghost” singer, 28, went shirtless and kept his jeans sagging low for his signature rockstar look. And wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) supported her husband next to bestie Kylie Jenner.

Scroll through the gallery to see the celebrities who wore bikinis at Coachella 2022!