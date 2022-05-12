Chop, chop! Fans are critiquing Kendall Jenner’s skills in the kitchen after she was seen oddly cutting a cucumber during the Wednesday, May 11, episode of The Kardashians.

“Omg has Kendall never cut a cucumber before? That has to be the worst technique I’ve ever seen,” a viewer wrote on social media after the episode was released.

Before her explosive fight with Scott Disick, the model prepared herself something to eat in her mother Kris Jenner’s brand new home. She insisted she prepare the snack herself after the momager offered her chef to prepare the food.

“I’m making it myself,” she said. “Just gonna chop up some cucumber. That’s pretty easy.”

However, when she was chopping the cucumber, she attempted to cut the vegetable without holding it down. At one point, the 818 founder even held down the cucumber with the hand that is meant for chopping, leaving her arm crossed over the food.

“Cucumbers have seeds? Oh yeah. I’m not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me,” Kendall told the camera crew.

After struggling with the food preparation, Kris called out for the chef to assist her daughter. However, the moment was saved when Scott arrived at the Los Angeles home moments before the heated exchange.

“I don’t know what’s worse, Scott’s whining, Kourtney and Travis making out in front of an intimate dinner party or Kendall’s cucumber cutting skills,” another Twitter user wrote.

While her basic cutting skills aren’t Gordon Ramsay status, Kendall revealed to Cosmopolitan that she loves to cook and master recipes. “Me and my friends love to cook together, but we’re more experimental,” she explained.

“I need to explore it more though, I have so many cookbooks that I need to crack open,” she continued. The Kendall and Kylie Collection founder did note, however, that she most enjoys baking … which doesn’t really require fine cutting skills.

“Growing up I loved to bake, it’s how I would kill my time after school when I was done with my homework,” she said. “ I find cooking very therapeutic and generally enjoy letting something other than a phone or a TV occupy my mind.”

While the internet is nit-picking Kendall’s culinary technique, there are still some fans who are backing the eldest Jenner sister with lighthearted fun.

“Kendall Jenner may be a rich superstar model who dated Harry Styles but at least I can chop a cucumber, so who is really the winner here? Still her,” another fan joked.

After seeing the outpour of comments, Kendall clapped back at a Twitter user that called her cutting “tragic” by sarcastically emphasizing it actually was.