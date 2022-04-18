Showing off her assets — sort of! Kendall Jenner showed off her toned tummy in a NSFW selfie shared via Instagram on Sunday, April 17.

The model, 26, stood in front of a mirror wearing a black tank top that seemingly showed off a woman’s bare chest. She paired the shirt with classic blue jeans and covered her face with her cell phone to take the picture. Her recently red hair was on full display, and she kept things simple with just a silver ring as an accessory. The Instagram Stories post came amid Kendall’s appearance at Coachella’s first weekend, in which she partied with friends while promoting her 818 tequila brand.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“Weekend plans: sharing 818 with 250,000 of our friends,” the 818 Instagram account captioned an Instagram post shared on Thursday, April 14. Kendall, for her part, held a bottle of the alcohol while posing topless by the pool in blue bikini bottoms one day later.

“@drink818 by the pool >,” the Kardashians star captioned a series of photos. One of the snaps included giant pool floats that spelled out 818. Talk about great branding!

During the Coachella Music Festival’s first weekend, Kendall was photographed attending the Revolve Festival party while sporting adorable braids in her hair. She also hung out with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), according to a since-deleted Instagram snap in which they posed alongside Justine Skye.

The picture generated tons of backlash with fans on Reddit accusing Kendall and Hailey, 25, of Photoshopping the snap.

“They’re all Facetuned to death,” a Reddit user commented on a post, which included the original photo. Another seemingly called out the exact edits that the models appeared to do, leaving Justine, 26, alone. “Hailey’s face is so botched, her dimensions are reminiscent of Tomb Raider circa 1996,” the internet user claimed. “Kendall’s over there sporting a brand-new face. I don’t know who the Barbie doll on the right is, but she at least looks human, not CGI.”

Someone else commented that Kendall “doesn’t even look like herself,” noting that “the warping of the doorway next to Kendall’s hip,” appeared to give away the photo editing.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kendall and Hailey have received backlash from fans. The 818 founder, for one, has been accused of Photoshopping pictures just like the rest of her family. While, days prior to Coachella, Hailey begged social media trolls to leave her and her relationship with husband Justin Bieber alone.

“Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything,” she shared in a video posted on April 12, seemingly referring to Selena Gomez fans that spew hate in her comments section. “Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone.”