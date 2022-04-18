Kris Jenner Accused of Major Photoshop Fail in Easter Selfie With Khloe

Another day, another Photoshop fail! Momager Kris Jenner is facing the heat of fans after being accused of heavily editing a selfie alongside her daughter Khloé Kardashian on Easter morning.

“Happy Easter from me and my bunny @khloekardashian,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 66, captioned her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 18.

Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

While both Kar-Jenner women looked cute and cozy in their holiday-themed pajamas, Redditors were quick to screengrab the pic and air their frustrations on their overly photo-ready faces.

“Kris’s neck is telling on her,” a Reddit user commented under the post.

“Neither of them look like this in real life,” one follower wrote. Another sarcastically noted, “Yess my mother and I also look the same age. The ilusivo ambiguous 20 something age group.”

This isn’t the first time the famous family has been called out for their photo editing skills.

The day before, Kendall Jenner was called out in a since-deleted photo that fans dubbed “Facetuned to death” while posing alongside Hailey Beiber (née Baldwin) and Justine Skye at Coachella Music Festival.

“She doesn’t even look like herself wtf. Please hire someone to photoshop your pictures Kendall,” one Redditor wrote.

“Haileys face is so botched her dimensions are reminiscent of tomb raider circa 1996. Kendall’s over there sporting a brand new face,” another commenter reported. “I don’t know who the Barbie doll on the right is, but she atleast looks human, not cgi.”

Older sister Khloé recently came clean to the Photoshop accusations and admitted she “f—ked up” when she was called out for editing her daughter, True Thompson, in Kim Kardashian’s old Disneyland photo. Nevertheless, the Hulu star knows how to brush off the haters as she added, “Anyways, let’s focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days.”

The Good American founder is no stranger to photo editing scandals but has also been transparent in how the public eye has negatively affected her. Previously taking to Instagram to share her struggles, The Kardashians star wrote, “It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.”