Learning to cohabitate. Katy Perry revealed she’s “definitely tested” fiancé Orlando Bloom’s patience while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. “He’s seen it all! And God bless him, he’s still here,” the 35-year-old said while chatting with Sirius XM Hits 1 on Thursday, May 14.

“It’s amazing and commendable,” the songstress, who is pregnant with the pair’s first child together, said of the 43-year-old’s calm and collected demeanor. “‘Oh yeah, you think you can handle me? Let’s see it!’” she said, explaining how she has pushed the actor’s buttons while social distancing.

As for the couple’s quarantine activities, Katy said Orlando has been busy building intricate designs with Legos. “He’ll get a little pour of a rye whiskey and he’ll sit down and he’ll do his Lego for four and a half to five hours if he wants to.”

The blonde beauty also learned her man is “a lot more handy” than she thought. “I was like, ‘Can you hang this thing for me, please?’” she joked.

The couple got engaged in February 2019 and announced they are expecting in March. On April 2, they revealed they are having a little girl. Katy and Orlando “have been so on the run with their busy schedules that they’re actually super happy to be spending some quality ‘couple time’ time in self-isolation” before the baby comes, an insider told Life & Style on April 9.

“They’re both foodies and love to cook together, and enjoy snuggling up on the couch in the evening watching comedies on Netflix,” the source said of the pair’s quarantine to-do list.

The mom-to-be is keeping herself occupied by planning for her daughter’s arrival during the lockdown. “Being in isolation hasn’t stopped Katy from shopping,” the source said. “She’s been keeping herself busy buying adorable baby clothes online — designer baby dresses, onesies and funky little hats — and has already started decorating the nursery.”

In preparation for the baby, she has been relaxing as much as possible. She spends most of her days “in sweats and a hoodie” and avoids getting “all glammed up.”

It sounds like Katy and Orlando are doing alright!

