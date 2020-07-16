Oww, oww! Katie Holmes turned heads while wearing a sexy little black dress in New York City on Wednesday, July 15. The 41-year-old actress used the streets of Downtown Manhattan as her catwalk while she embraced life as a single lady nearly a year after her split from Jamie Foxx.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, of course, took proper safety precautions when stepping out amid the coronavirus pandemic. She sported a face mask with a trendy feather design as she kept an appropriate social distance from other pedestrians. Katie paired her look with some cool sandals and oversized sunglasses while rocking a messy bun.

Katie is clearly loving life after coming out of her six-year relationship with the “Just Mercy” actor. After the longtime lovers split in August 2019, the mother of one has been taking fashion risks while stepping back into the limelight.

“Katie’s genuinely excited about where she’s at in life,” an insider told exclusively told In Touch in October. “And it’s fun that everyone is talking about how amazing she looks. It’s really boosted her confidence. She’s feeling on top of the world!”

While the actress has typically lived a very private life with her daughter, Suri, she is slowly starting to open up and share more with the public.

In March, Katie discussed the fallout from her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise. “That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it,” she told InStyle. “We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city.”

Although Suri hasn’t been photographed with Tom since 2013, Katie is clearly during a great job raising an independent young woman like herself. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality,” the proud mom told the outlet. “To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.”

Scroll below to see Katie turn heads as she struts her stuff in NYC.