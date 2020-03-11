Actress Katie Holmes adores her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, more than anything else in the world. In a new interview, she says her “biggest goal” in life is to empower her daughter to be the best person she can be.

“I love her so much,” Katie, 41, gushed to InStyle on Wednesday, March 11. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Like her mother, Suri doesn’t take no for an answer. She knows what she wants in life and the teen isn’t afraid to pursue it. “She came out very strong,” the Dawson’s Creek alum revealed. “She’s always been a strong personality. She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to try the next thing.’ She’s very focused and a hard worker.”

Katie shares Suri with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, and as a mom of one she says she tries her best to be a “well-balanced” and “independent” person so she can have a “great skill set for handling the world.” Thankfully, Katie’s ambitions as a mother has been rubbing off on her daughter.

“I remember asking her what kind of party she wanted for her fourth or fifth birthday, and she said a fairy party. So we went to the fabric store and picked out everything we needed for fairies. I wanted her to create things instead of having stuff done for her. That way she was always in charge,” the Batman Begins star explained. “She’s pretty special.”

P Le Floch/Sipa/Shutterstock

In April, Katie will be celebrating Suri’s 14th birthday. When the teen turned 13 in 2019, she enjoyed a nice day out with her friend in New York City. The pair stopped to get their nails done before heading over to buy coffee.

We just hope this year, Katie will throw her daughter another sweet shindig like when she was little!