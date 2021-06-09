Friendly exes? Actress Katie Holmes publicly supported her ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. following their split while promoting the movie Almost a Year, in which the pair star alongside each other.

“I am so excited for the start of the [Tribeca Film Festival] today!!!!! I am so honored to have been a part of the making of Almost a Year,” the Dark Knight actress, 42, gushed via Instagram before congratulating the “very talented” and “amazing” cast, including ex Emilio, 33.

Katie Holmes/Instagram

The New York City restauranteur commented on Katie’s post with a slew of heart-eye emojis. Emilio took to his own Instagram to talk about how “honored and proud” he was to be in the film, and the Dawson’s Creek actress sent love by responding to his post with five hand-raising emojis.

Katie and Emilio were first romantically linked in September 2020 before going Instagram official a few months later in December 2020. However, in April, a source told In Touch that the duo was “on the rocks.”

“Emilio is head over heels in love with Katie, but she’s told him to slow down,” the source said at the time. “She feels that their relationship is moving too fast. He really wants to make things work so is giving her some space.”

The actors confirmed their breakup on May 13, and a rep for the Ocean’s Eight star told Us Weekly Katie and Emilio “parted ways amicably but remain friends.”

That being said, Emilio is wasting no time getting back out into the dating game. A separate source told In Touch on May 17 he’s already “on the prowl” for a rebound following his split from the A-list actress.

“He’s not wasting any time looking for someone new to date,” the insider explains. “He’s a charming guy with a nice smile. He makes his own rules at the restaurant and can easily attract a girl to his wide selection of wines and delicious Italian food. Plus, he can keep the restaurant open for a special date night. Whomever he dates has to be available late at night because he works until the restaurant closes.”

It looks like Katie and Emilio are ready to move on from their romance!