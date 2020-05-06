We can totally relate. Kate Plus 8 alum Mady Gosselin shared a rare and goofy selfie to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 5. It looks like she is going stir crazy in quarantine just like the rest of us.

The 19-year-old used a funny filter that exaggerated her facial features, making her appear unamused in the photo. “Hey, guys,” she captioned the snapshot.

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

The brunette beauty has been utilizing social media for entertainment since she returned home from college in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to her silly selfie, she shared a photo of the Gosselin family dog, Nanuq, with a sticker reading “staying home” on April 23. In the picture, her white pup can be seen relaxing on the cold hardwood floor — a coveted chill spot for all pooches.

Additionally, Mady has been playing around with TikTok and made several cute videos lip-synching and dancing with her siblings. After sharing one video with four of her kin — Joel, Aiden, Alexis and Leah — in early April, she slammed a troll who asked where the rest of her brood was. “I thought there were eight of you,” the hater commented. In response, she replied, “We’re individuals are we don’t always do everything together and that includes making TikToks! :)”

Maintaining her own individuality is clearly very important to the college student. Although Mady often butted heads with her mother, Kate Gosselin, for wanting to stray from the pack, it appears space was good for their relationship.

After the teen left for college in fall 2019, she and her mother “are on a lot better terms,” a source exclusively told In Touch in December 2019. “Going away to college has actually made them closer. They love each other, but Mady wouldn’t mind if her mom didn’t comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity. She doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parent’s drama.”

While Mady would like her mom to refrain from lurking in her comments, she still includes Kate in her online activities from time to time. In March, the 45-year-old made an appearance in one of her daughter’s TikToks. “When you’re home for [six] months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight,” Mady joked on a video of the two in the car.

It looks like Mady is trying to make the best of life back home in quarantine.