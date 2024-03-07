Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is already causing a royal stir during his time in the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. house after he seemingly shaded Meghan Markle.

“I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome — so Kate, William and Harry — they were really comfortable together, loved,” Gary, 59, told fellow housemates Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh during the show’s Tuesday, March 5, episode.

He continued, “And then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don’t generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

“And then you can’t throw your family under a bus in such a dramatic style and then write books about it and expect to be invited ‘round for Christmas,” Gary concluded, likely referring to Prince Harry’s bestselling 2023 memoir, Spare.

Gary continued to express his disapproval for Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, during the show’s Wednesday, March 6, episode, saying, “Whilst they’re trying to reshape the royal family, modernize it, I think [Prince William has] done an amazing job in that horrible situation, it seems he’s had an olive branch every time, for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.”

He added to contestant Fern Britton that he “genuinely” thinks that Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their royal titles in the wake of Megxit.

Meghan and Harry have both been vocal about their experiences with the monarch since they famously stepped down as senior royals in January 2020. The couple spoke candidly during a 2021 tell-all interview with CBS, in which Meghan claimed that she had been subject to racism from fellow senior royals and then “silenced” by the royal family.

In the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the pair continued to open up about the harsh criticism and scrutiny they received from the press and public which eventually led them to exit royal life.

Shortly after it was announced that Gary, who is the younger brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, joined the season 23 cast of Celebrity Big Brother U.K, the businessman said in a promotional video that he was not there to be shy about his past and connection to Kate.

“I’d love to put the record straight,” he said in a clip posted to X ahead of the season premiere. “But winding people up is probably my favorite hobby. Every part of me is just riddled with mischief and danger.”