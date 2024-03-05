Princess Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith promised that he has no intention of causing “stress” for the Princess of Wales amid her recovery from surgery with his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother U.K.

“I’ve spoken to [Kate’s mom and my sister] Carole just to send my love, and we talked about Kate given what’s going on,” Gary, 58, told The Sun ahead of his debut on the reality show on Monday, March 4. “There’s lots going on in the family at the moment. So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.”

It was revealed in January that Gary would be joining the reboot of Celebrity Big Brother U.K. A source previously told The Sun that Kate, 42, and her parents were angry about his reality TV appearance.

“Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael,” the insider said. “They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Gary comes with a troubled past, as he made headlines in 2017 when he was arrested for assaulting wife Julie-Ann during a drunken argument outside their home in London. Gary pleaded guilty and was fined about $6,000, according to The Independent. He was also given a 12-month community order including 20 sessions of rehab.

The reality TV personality spoke about his family’s perception of him and brought up Kate during Celebrity Big Brother on Monday. While talking to fellow contestants Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne about being related to royals, Gary said he’s known to his family as a “buncle” or “bad uncle.”

Of his niece, Gary added, “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.”

As royal watchers know, Kate is currently in recovery after she had a planned abdominal surgery on January 16. Though the details of her surgery have remained private, Kensington Palace has given the public a few updates on Kate’s recovery process, noting that she would not return to royal duties under after Easter (March 31). She was discharged from the hospital on January 29 and headed home to Adelaide Cottage at Windsor Castle to continue her recovery. A palace insider told People on February 27 that Kate was “doing well.”

Kate has kept a very low profile since her surgery, which has led fans to speculate about the nature of her surgery. Amid the rumors about a tummy tuck and a hysterectomy, a royal representative told In Touch, “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”