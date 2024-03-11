Princess Kate Middleton broke her silence two months after her abdominal surgery in January ​by sharing a family portrait via Instagram. However, fans couldn’t help but speculate about the ​fact that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the picture.

Kate, 42, is sitting in a chair surrounded by her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ​in the photo posted on social media on Sunday, March 10. While the caption revealed Kate’s husband, Prince William, took the photo, eagle-eyed followers noticed that Kate wasn’t wearing her wedding or engagement ring from the Prince of Wales.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” the Princess of Wales captioned the image. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.” The post was signed “C,” short for her full first name, Catherine.

One commenter wrote that it was “strange” that Kate was not wearing a ring. “They wouldn’t miss that detail,” they wrote, in part. “It is either an old photo that wasn’t taken to release for this purpose or something up with their marriage.”

“Not everyone wears them all the time,” another person replied. “She could even be on medication that causes swelling so stop making assumptions!”

Several photo agencies later released a kill notice for the image. The reason the agencies advised outlets to take the photo down was because “it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

Although a statement from the palace at the time of her January surgery noted that she would not resume royal duties until after Easter, conspiracy theories about Kate’s absence from the public eye have been making the rounds on social media. Theories range from Kate having undergone secret cosmetic surgery to being tied up in a divorce from Prince William, 41.

“I think Kate Middleton served William divorce papers cause she’s over the cheating but did it as Charles found out he’s dying so the palace said, ‘Can’t have an unmarried King’ and now they’re doing EVERYTHING to make her stay but she’s refusing to participate in the charade now,” one user wrote via X on February 28.

On Sunday, in response to the Mother’s Day family portrait, another user wrote, “What’s happening at Kensington Palace? Is Kate Middleton sick, dead, or in a coma? I don’t think so at all.”

The post continued, “I think Prince William desperately wants a divorce. He is the one with access and control over the British Media. But has no control over Kate, the internet, or US Media.”

​​However, it seems the rumors are unfounded as Prince William has been fully supportive of Kate throughout her recovery. On March 7, a source told In Touch that Prince William was “really worried” about his “sick” wife.

“He’s willing to drop everything to be by her side,” the insider added at the time.