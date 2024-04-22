Princess Kate Middleton made sure her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did something special for King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Kate has had the kids make Charles cards and pick-me-up items,” the source exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s so nice and so well received.”

Charles, 75, announced his cancer diagnosis on February 5, which came nearly three weeks after he underwent prostate surgery. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continued. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

While Charles has been open about his health problems from the beginning, Kate, 42, initially chose to keep her own cancer battle private. After she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January, the Princess of Wales disappeared from the spotlight for months during her recovery.

Several rumors swirled regarding her whereabouts, and she eventually revealed she had also been diagnosed with cancer in March.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” she explained in a video. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

Kate – who shares her three kids with husband Prince William – has reportedly grown closer with Charles amid their cancer battles.

“Kate always lifts Charles’ spirits by giving him things to look forward to in the future,” a source exclusively told In Touch on April 20. “He’s really into nature and so if she sees something or a place that they can go to together when they’re feeling up to it she shares that with him. She’s always telling her mom to make extra food to drop off for Charles too.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meanwhile, another source exclusively told In Touch that Kate was “more concerned about Charles” than herself amid their illnesses.

“She doesn’t want her husband to lose another parent,” the source said about her concerns for William, 41, whose mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997. “She knows she’ll be OK and so with that she’s just uber focused on [Charles] and his journey to health.”