Kate Middleton Doesn’t Want William to ‘Lose Another Parent’

Princess Kate Middleton may be battling cancer, but she is ​more concerned for her father-in-law, King Charles III, whose own cancer battle could result in her husband, Prince William, experiencing a parent’s death yet again.

“Kate is also — even while sick herself — more concerned about Charles. She doesn’t want her husband to lose another parent,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively about Kate, 42, and her ongoing worries for William, 41. “She knows she’ll be ok and so with that she’s just uber focused on [Charles] and his journey to health.”

Still, the two royals have found solace in each other’s company, the insider reveals. “Kate has been in Charles’ life for 20 years! So, the comfort is there and they can sit on the couch together in their pajamas.”

Fans were shocked by the news ​of two separate cancer diagnoses within the royal family in 2024 alone.

In January, fans were concerned for Kate’s well-being after Buckingham Palace revealed she underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery. While she was out of the spotlight during recovery, fans shared their theories about her health on social media. After two months of speculation, Kate revealed she was battling cancer.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” Kate said in a video via X on March 22. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles, 75, has cancer, though they did not disclose which type of form. The following month, a separate source exclusively told In Touch that he is battling pancreatic cancer and has an estimated two years to live.

“King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy,” the source explained. “His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

Amid his ongoing treatment, Charles made an appearance at Windsor on Easter Sunday. The monarch attended church at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on March 31 alongside wife Queen Camilla.

Two days before his public appearance, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that Kate and Charles’ cancer diagnoses brought them closer together.

“He has always had a very good bond with her. I don’t think it is presumptuous to say that she is like the daughter he never had,” Sally told the outlet. “[Charles] shares with William an impulse to protect her. They are in this together, Kate and the King.”