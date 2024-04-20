Kate Middleton Lifts King Charles’ Spirits Amid Cancer Battle

Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles III both announced their cancer diagnoses in the first few months of 2024, but it seems as though their health battles are bringing them closer together.

“Kate always lifts Charles’ spirits by giving him things to look forward to in the future,” a source exclusively reveals to In Touch. “He’s really into nature and so if she sees something or a place that they can go to together when they’re feeling up to it she shares that with him. She’s always telling her mom to make extra food to drop off for Charles too.”

On January 17, royal representatives announced that Kate, 42, had undergone a planned abdominal surgery one day prior. The same day Kensington Palace made the announcement about Kate’s procedure, Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles, 75, was scheduled to undergo treatment for a benign prostate issue. On February 5, palace officials released a statement saying that scans revealed the king had cancer, although they didn’t specify what type.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement from Buckingham Palace read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Six weeks after Kate’s surgery, she made an announcement that she, too, had been diagnosed with cancer.

Olga Bermejo / Getty Images

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said in a heartfelt video to the public on March 22. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Charles and the Princess of Wales both seemed optimistic about their recovery, and The Sunday Times revealed that the king even spent time visiting Kate during their overlapping hospital stays.

“The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position,” a source told the outlet on March 23. “When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”