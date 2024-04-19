Your account
Promo Princess Diana Personal Treasures That Are Up for Auction

Getty Images; Inset: Courtesy of Julien's Auctions (2)

See Princess Diana’s Personal Treasures That Are Up for Auction: Designer Gowns and More

News
Apr 19, 2024 1:48 pm·
By Carol Dittbrenner
Picture

Her impact on the world of fashion is undeniable. From statement-making evening gowns to custom pieces made by her favorite designers, “Princess Diana’s sartorial choices transcended mere fashion statements; they were deliberate expressions of her identity,” says Julien’s Auctions, host of the upcoming event, “Princess Diana’s Elegance & Royal Collection.”

Highlights of the June 27 sale include a Rayne white and red leather envelope clutch (est. $2,000 to $4,000), a Philip Somerville-designed yellow and black felted wool turban Di wore on Christmas Day in 1987 (est. $10,000 to $20,000), and a Victor Edelstein magenta silk and lace evening dress ($200,000 to $400,000). And, in keeping with the late princess’ philanthropic spirit, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of some items will benefit Muscular Dystrophy U.K.

Picture