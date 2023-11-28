Your account
Endgame quotes

Getty Images; Mega Agency

Endgame’s Most Shocking Revelations: Insider Info From Omid Scobie’s Explosive Royal Family Tell-All

News
Nov 28, 2023 6:58 pm·
By
Picture

Nothing was held back in journalist Omid Scobie’s new royals tell-all book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. The Harper’s Bazaar royal editor-at-large’s explosive book, published November 28, 2023, covered everything from Princess Kate and Meghan Markle’s feud, to Megxit, to Queen Elizabeth’s death, to “power-hungry” Prince William’s fiery temper.

Scroll for some of the biggest revelations from the tell-all that has everyone talking.

