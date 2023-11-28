Princess Kate Was Jealous of Meghan From the Start

Kate was jealous of Meghan and threatened by her popularity from the start.

“Meghan’s confidence alarmed some at Buckingham Palace, who found it intimidating or obnoxious at times,” Omid wrote in the book. “Harry and Meghan had introduced the world to a new, more modern-looking royal, and it suddenly made the Cambridges — who for years had been the monarchy’s hot young couple — appear a little dull in comparison,” he added.

The journalist claimed that Kate “spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her,” and that there was “intense jealousy over the couple’s growing star power among their senior courtiers and other family members.”