He may not be close with mom Kate Gosselin, but Collin Gosselin “thinks the world” of his dad’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. An insider close to dad Jon Gosselin and his family exclusively tells In Touch the teenager “really does consider her an unofficial stepmom” — and he thinks of her kids as part of the family.

“Collin trusts Colleen,” they say. “He gets advice from her, and he looks up to her. … He loves her and he loves her kids, too, Jesse and Jordan.” He even posted a Mother’s Day tribute to Jon’s girlfriend — and didn’t share one for Kate. Though it’s possible he reached out in private, the source “doubts very much” that is the case. “They still have no relationship,” the source continues. “There’s absolutely no way Kate’s feelings weren’t hurt.”

However, Kate, 45, likely hasn’t reached out to Collin, 16, either. Though she wished all six of her sextuplets a happy birthday on Sunday, May 10, she’s still not on good terms with her estranged son. “Who knows what the future may hold, but at this point, Collin isn’t trying to repair [their relationship], and I don’t think Kate is either.”

That’s part of the reason why he’s so grateful to have Colleen — and she’s grateful to have him, too. “She loves her life and she cares about Collin. She’ll support and care for him and Hannah as long as they’re in her life,” the insider says.

Now, the family just needs to work on their relationships with Jon’s other children, something the father of eight is “slowly but surely” already focusing on. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum took to social media to celebrate all of his 16-year-olds on their birthday, and he gave a special shout-out to the four sextuplets who don’t live with him.

“I miss you, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden,” he wrote. “Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road. I wish all the best!!! Wow, 16!!!! Love you all!!!” He’s also taken to social media to celebrate the twins, Mady and Cara. When they turned 18 in 2018, he posted a special birthday wish just for them.

Things may be complicated for the Gosselins for now, but we’re not ready to give up hope that they won’t one day be one big, happy family again.