Kate Gosselin once had a bustling household with eight children, but now she’s living all by herself in her Troutman, North Carolina, home after her four remaining children moved out and left for college, according to a new report.

The sextuplets who remained in her care were Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel, all 19, as Collin and Hannah lived with their dad, Jon Gosselin. Collin enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. after graduating from high school, while Hannah is attending the University of Miami as a business major. Twins Mady and Cara, 23, graduated from Syracuse University and Fordham University in New York respectively in 2023 and both have jobs in the Big Apple.

In Touch confirmed that Kate, 48, and her children lived in a one-story waterfront property that she purchased in April 2018. The home featured four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private pier and dock for a boat, a pool, a hot tub and an extended garage. Now she has plenty of extra room without any children under her roof.

The former TLC star has fallen on hard financial times after leaving reality TV. Its unclear if she returned to nursing, although she earned a “multi-state” license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021.

“Kate lives paycheck to paycheck,” a source told In Touch exclusively in October, adding that Kate previously admitted she “borrowed” $100,000 from her kids’ trust fund “to survive.” The insider added, “There hasn’t been a glam squad for a very long time, so Kate looks totally different. She stays home a lot, watches a lot of TV.”

“She’s fallen quite a ways from being one of the country’s top reality stars,” the source continued. “Locals do still sometimes recognize her at the market, but it’s not always positive. Kate continues to get a lot of hate from people. She doesn’t have it so easy.”

Kate last appeared on reality TV on the first season Fox’s reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which premiered on January 4. She and her fellow cast members were to accomplish similar training from the military’s real Special Forces unit selection process.

Unfortunately for the Pennsylvania native, her time on the show was extremely short-lived, as she didn’t make it past the first half-hour of the program’s debut. Kate collapsed during a two mile run and was later taken away in an ambulance after injuring her neck after jumping backwards out of a helicopter into the ocean. It was clear she wanted to stay on the program, begging paramedics and producers, “I don’t want to go home, don’t make me.”

Previously, she starred in Kate Plus Date, which only ran for one season on TLC in 2019. The show featured Mady and Cara helping play matchmaker for their mom. It was a far cry from the reality star’s heyday on Jon and Kate Plus 8, which ran from 2007 through 2009, and retitled Kate Plus 8 after the former couple’s divorce and aired until 2017.

The U.S. Sun was the first to report on Kate living alone.