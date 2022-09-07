Making her return! Kate Gosselin is heading back to the world of reality TV for the new Fox show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 47, is set to appear on the new show, which is the American version of the U.K. series SAS: Who Dares Wins. The show will feature celebrity contestants as they are put through a series of challenges similar to a special forces training camp.

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox, said in a statement. “It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

In addition to Kate, Special Forces will also star Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B., Tyler Florence, Montell Jordan, Beverley Mitchell, Anthony Scaramucci, Hannah Brown, Kenya Moore, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd and Mike Piazza.

The new show will mark Kate’s first appearance on reality TV since her 2019 series Kate Plus Date. She made her reality debut in 2007 on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8 alongside her now ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, and their eight children. Following Kate and Jon’s divorce in 2009, the show was retitled to Kate Plus 8 in 2010 and remained on the air until 2017.

The reality star is no stranger to competition-themed shows, as she previously competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2010. Kate also appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap in 2013.

She booked the reality show gig amid her ongoing drama with Jon, 45. In March 2018, Jon filed a complaint against the registered nurse in which he alleged that she “stole” more than $100,000 from their children’s trust fund, a source told In Touch in August. The exes previously created a trust account for all of their eight kids with the intention of keeping their earnings from TV appearances and social events safe for the children until they turned 18, which they did in May.

The former couple share twin daughters, Mady and Cara, as well as sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aedan.

However, Jon claimed in his filing that he noticed a sum of more than $100,000 was missing from the account when he gained custody of Hannah and Collin in 2018.

The mother of eight reportedly acknowledged that she withdrew $50,000 from the children’s trust two times in the filing. She also alleged that she just “borrowed” the money to “survive.” Kate added that it was necessary to “meet her and the children’s expenses.” Later that year, the former TLC star purchased a $750,000 lakeside home in North Carolina.

Additionally, Kate admitted that she had borrowed money from a corporation that she jointly owned with her kids to furnish her new home after claiming that she didn’t earn any income in 2019.

The judge ruled in favor of Jon in 2021, reportedly citing that there was “no evidence of repayment” on Kate’s part or that she did not earn any income that year. She was then reportedly found to be in contempt of court and was ordered to pay $1,500 in attorney’s fees to her former husband in the case.

In August, Kate’s lawyer exclusively told In Touch that Jon ​​owed his client “over $150,000 in failed child support.” The amount was later confirmed based on IRS judgements viewed by In Touch.

“I have no knowledge of her taking money from the trust fund,” attorney Richard J. Puleo said. “I can attest Kate has impeccable integrity; I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin.”