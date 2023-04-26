Planning for the future. Kim Kardashian discussed the possibility of quitting her reality TV career to become a full-time lawyer. Keep reading to find out if she is ready to quit The Kardashians, her career goals and more.

Is Kim Kardashian Quitting Reality TV?

While talking to Poppy Harlow at the 2023 Time100 Summit on Tuesday, April 25, Kim revealed she plans to take the bar exam in 2025. She previously passed the baby bar exam in 2021.

“I joke with my mom – who’s my manager – I say, ‘Kim K is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney,” Kim joked about her conversation with Kris Jenner. “So you can go help my siblings so you can still have a job.’”

The Skims mogul added that she could “absolutely” leave behind her reality TV gig once she becomes a lawyer.

“I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much,” Kim said. “It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done … I would totally spend more time doing that – cameras, no cameras.”

How Long Has Kim Kardashian Been on Reality TV?

Kim made her reality TV debut alongside her family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007 on E! The show ran for 20 seasons and concluded in 2021.

After a brief hiatus, the Kardashian-Jenners began starring on Hulu’s The Kardashians in 2022.

What Have the Other Kardashian-Jenners Said About Quitting Reality TV?

The mother of four isn’t the only family member to hint at her reality TV departure.

When asked where she sees herself in the future, Kourtney Kardashian told Variety in March 2022 that starring on TV won’t be part of her life forever. “I see myself living in another city. And I see myself still working because I love to work,” she said at the time. “I don’t think I see myself filming on a show in five years.”

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

While Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Kris appear on The Kardashians, Rob Kardashian stopped regularly appearing on reality TV during KUWTK and has chosen to live a life out of the spotlight.

However, he has made very rare appearances on the Hulu show. During a May 2022 episode, Rob was briefly seen at a family dinner party. Despite his brief cameos on his family’s show, the only Kardashian brother rarely makes public outings or posts on social media.