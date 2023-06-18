Baby in the carriage! Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker’s first child together, and the Kardashian-Jenners had the sweetest reactions to the news.

Kourt broke the news to Travis in front of a packed crowd of Blink-182 fans, holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.” The drummer quickly got down from the stage and embraced his wife, and in classic Kardashian style, the video was quickly uploaded to Instagram.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, started dating in late 2020 but made their romance Instagram official in February 2021. Since then, the couple became one of Hollywood’s most famous duos, packing on the PDA wherever they went together. However, they always made sure to include their respective children in their blended family outings, as they both were already experienced parents.

The Poosh founder shares kids Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whereas Travis shares Alabama and Landon Barker, in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

By April 2021, the reality star and the “All the Small Things” musician brought each other’s kids on outings, such as a ski trip to Utah. By the time they announced their engagement in October of that year, the two frequently brought their children on different excursions together. From a December trip to Disneyland to any of the Kardashian-Jenners’ extravagant parties, it became clear that Kourtney and Travis prioritized their roles as parents throughout their relationship.

By the time 2022 began, fans became convinced that Kourtney was already expecting her and Travis’ first child together. After the Kardashians’ Hulu show trailer dropped in February, fans pointed out how Kourtney was holding her stomach with both hands, although she did not have a noticeable baby bump at the time they filmed the clip.

However, some fans weren’t throwing in the towel yet with their pregnancy theories. When Kourtney shared a Poosh.com post about celebrating Dry January, some fans believed this was because she was expecting baby No. 1. Not only that, but even celebrity reporter Jordyn Woodruff weighed in on the debate by pointing out how Kourtney had shared an old picture of a bedazzled avocado purse via her Instagram Stories.

“Kourtney posted an old Instagram which you know in Kardashian-Jenner world, that means, they’re pregnant,” the Barstool Sports journalist explained. “Then Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off. Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach. And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

All of the hype started out in December 2021, though, when a social media user thought they spied a baby bump in Kourtney’s bikini photo, to which the KUWTK alum replied, “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

And while Kourtney and Travis’ road to baby No. 1 hasn’t been easy, they’re finally expecting their first child together! Keep scrolling to see how their family members reacted to the big news.