Never Go Against the Fam! See All the Times the Kardashian-Jenners Have Called Out Kanye West

As Kris Jenner once said: “Never go against the family.” Although the Kardashian-Jenners once adored Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, the friendly relationship abruptly soured throughout 2022 when the “Heartless” rapper used social media to slam the famous family on more than one occasion.

In February 2022, Ye attacked the SKKN beauty founder on Instagram multiple times about her relationship to now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and her parenting style, as Kim allowed her and Ye’s daughter North West to use TikTok. The former couple also share children Saint, Psalm and Chicago West.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Stories on February 4 of that year. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kim then pointed out she felt her former husband was “trying to control and manipulate [their] situation.”

The ex-spouses married in May 2014 and seemingly had a happy marriage until Kim filed for divorce from the “Jesus Walks” artist in February 2021. In March 2022, she was legally declared single when a judge granted her previous request to change her status. However, the two have not finalized their divorce yet.

Although the Skims founder took matters into her own hands, she has her sisters’ support as well. In October 2022, Khloé Kardashian publicly slammed the Yeezy fashion designer after he took to social media again.

On October 5, Ye claimed in an Instagram post that he “didn’t know” where Chicago was on her fourth birthday, to which Khloé responded, “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth, and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times, and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it.”

Kim’s younger sister also pointed out that she was coming “from a place of love” and was “happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

However, Ye shared a screenshot via his Instagram shortly afterward to call his former sister-in-law and the entire family “liars,” alleging that they “kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there.”

The birthday party in question took place on January 15 when the Hulu personalities threw Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, a joint birthday party. Ye showed up after Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, allegedly gave Ye the address of the celebration.

Scroll down to see which Kardashian-Jenner has publicly slammed Kanye.