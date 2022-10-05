Taking sides. Kendall Jenner subtly showed her friend Jaden Smith support after he walked out of Kanye West’s Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week.

“I Had To Dip Lol,” Jaden, 24, tweeted on Monday, October 3, after his swift exit from the show that featured controversial “White Lives Matter” shirts. The Pursuit of Happyness actor went on to say, “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out,” and concluded by simply tweeting, “Black Lives Matter.”

Kendall, 26, who used to be Kanye’s sister-in-law, went on to like all three of her pal’s messages.

The supermodel’s apparent shade of the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, comes just one day after Kanye sparked outrage over his controversial fashion line with supermodel Gigi Hadid getting involved to defend friend and Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. after Ye publicly slammed her for her negative opinions of his apparel.

“He was trying to illustrate a dystopian world when whiteness might become extinct or at least would be in enough danger to demand defense. But the danger is that, this very premise, the idea that white supremacy is in danger of extinction … is what justifies mass incarceration, murder on masse, indeed even the advent of slavery,” the editor wrote via her Instagram Story following the show.

“There is no excuse, there is no art here,” she continued. “I do think if you asked Kanye, he would say there was art, and revolution, and all of the things in that T-shirt.”

The Chicago native swiftly responded with a since-deleted post of his own, claiming Gabriella “is not a fashion person,” adding, “You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.”

For her part, Gigi, 27, took to the comments section of Ye’s post. “You wish [you] had a percentage of her intellect,” her comment began.

“You have no idea haha … If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t. She might be the only person that could save [you],” Gigi added. “As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Kanye was married to Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian from May 2014 until March 2022, when a judge declared the Skims founder legally single. The former couple share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.