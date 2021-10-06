Photoshop fail? Khloé, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family has gotten called out for editing their social media pictures through the years. Whether it’s racy bikini photos or group shots of the family, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been caught seemingly altering their faces and bodies.

In April 2020, Kylie Jenner shared a slew of hot photos of herself in a barely-there rainbow bikini hanging out by her pool. Followers immediately noticed some very obvious evidence of editing, including the edge of the pool being warped. The Kylie Cosmetics founder quickly deleted the pictures and reposted the same shots without the errors her commenters pointed out. However, her Photoshop fail was already circulating around the internet.

Of course, the reality stars sometimes use editing tools for different reasons. Kim revealed daughter Chicago West had to be Photoshopped into their family Halloween portrait in 2019. Kim, Kanye West and their kids dressed up as various characters from The Flintstones. While five out of the six family members were posed standing together, fans couldn’t help but notice Chicago looked a bit off crouched in the corner with a halo around her.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet!” Kim explained about her sweet daughter, who was just 21 months at the time, in a caption on Instagram. “So, shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones [sic] dreams come true!”

That wasn’t the only time Kim used a little photo magic to get all five of her children in a photo. Her eldest, North West, was Photoshopped into their family Christmas Card in 2019.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together, smiling in a room,” the Skims founder said about creating their holiday family photo during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “So, North was having a day. She refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever … So, I said fine, you’re not going to be in the card. That’s the decision … she was fine with that.”

The next day, North had a change of heart and decided she wanted to be included. The photographer was able to come back and shoot the reality kiddo separately and edit her in.

The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to getting called out for photo editing, but it’s still surprising. Keep scrolling to see more!