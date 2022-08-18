Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have seen the Kardashian-Jenner sisters transform throughout the years. Kim Kardashian went from closet organizer to billionaire, while sister Kylie Jenner went from pre-teen reality sibling to makeup mogul. The transformations don’t stop with the five sisters, however – their best friends (past and present) have had dramatic transformations of their own.

Unlike BFF Kylie, who spent years denying she had lip fillers, Stassie Karanikolaou has been very vocal about going under the knife to enhance her features.

“So excited to have met with [Dr. Ashkan Ghavami] to discuss something I’ve been thinking about for a while! Stay tuned for more,” the social media influencer captioned a 2017 Instagram photo referring to her pending breast enhancement.

“I used to have the cutest, perkiest boobs when I was young,” Stass told Harper’s Bazaar during a February 2017 interview. “Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your boobs sag. I had cute boobs so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong.”

Kylie’s bestie ultimately underwent a breast lift without implants, telling Harper’s that “plastic surgery is nothing to be ashamed of.”

“A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about. All my comments were saying, ‘You’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it,” she added.

Despite being open about her breast enhancement, there is one procedure that Stassie denies having had done.

“I have not had butt implants,” she said during an April 2022 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I’m not saying that I haven’t done other things and I haven’t, you know, moved some things around or whatever the case may be. But I just feel like I was at a point in my life when I was younger and I felt like my lips needed to be big, my boobs needed to be big. Everything … my butt needed to be big.”

“Over the past couple years, I’ve made my implants smaller. I’ve tried to make everything smaller because I just like the more natural look and I feel like you get caught up when you’re younger,” she continued. “You grow up, you change, you learn things, you see things differently.”

From Stassie to Larsa Pippen, the Kardashian-Jenner besties’ transformations are drastic. Keep scrolling to see some of the most dramatic glow-ups!