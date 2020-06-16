The world met Kendall Jenner when she was just 11 years old on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Since then, the brunette beauty began her modeling career and in 2018, she was the world’s highest-paid model, according to Forbes magazine. In between all of that, Kendall managed to create a clothing line with her sister Kylie Jenner, and she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015 and again in 2018. Even though Kenny is part of the Kardashian clan, she proved she can branch out from her other famous sisters.

While the influencer can stand on her own, she is no stranger to a scandal like her famous family. In 2017, the model was paid $275,000 to endorse the Frye Festival, which was supposed to be a luxury event, but turned out to be a scam orchestrated by Billy McFarland. Two years later, she was sued by Gregory Messer, who argued it was unethical for her to promote an event without telling her fans she was getting paid to do so. According to court documents, Kendall agreed to pay a $90,000 settlement to put the ordeal behind her.

“Kendall didn’t get involved with the legal ramifications of the lawsuit, she can’t discuss it, but she feels like her team did the right thing, paying back some of the money she got paid from the failed musical festival,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. She thought it was a “small price to pay” for all the controversy the event caused.

The Givenchy model felt “horrible for all those people who lost money and were left stranded. She does feel that people were scammed, including herself,” the insider revealed. “Some haters are still going to attack her for promoting the festival in the first place and still keeping some of the money.”

While some of the members of her team don’t believe she was liable, Kendall thought it was necessary to pay the price and move forward. Despite all the hurt the Fyre Festival caused, it “was an eyeopener for her” and “she hopes something like this never happens again.”

Clearly, the loveable 11-year-old has evolved into a morally conscious and trustworthy businesswoman.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how much Kendall has changed over the years.