Kanye West and Bianca Censori Spend 1st Christmas Together

Kanye West was spotted out and about with his wife, Bianca Censori, on the couple’s first Christmas together since making their relationship public.

Despite their apparent attempts to remain incognito, Kayne, 46, and Bianca, 28, were photographed leaving the Monday, December 25 Lakers game together in Los Angeles. Bianca obscured her identity with a large, light pink fur hat, while Kanye donned a blue sweatshirt on top of his head. The sighting came hours before Kanye issued an apology for what he called “unintended” antisemitic comments in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The couple was also joined by North West, Saint West and Psalm West, three of the rapper’s young children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The Yeezy founder and Australian architect tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, on December 20, 2022 – less than a month after his divorce from Kim, 43, was finalized. It is unclear when the duo officially began dating, but they may have crossed paths for the first time in November 2020 when Bianca was hired by Yeezy as an architectural designer.

Even before he was first seen with Bianca publicly, Kanye released a song seemingly referencing Bianca, called “Censori Overload,” on December 8, 2022 — just four days after he recorded it.

Rumors began to swirl that they were romantically linked in January after Kanye was spotted eating dinner with the then-mystery woman at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. Eagle-eyed fans even noticed Kanye was wearing a gold wedding band while he dined with Bianca.

Though Kim is mostly concerned with matters relating to coparenting her children with her ex-husband, the SKIMS founder reportedly wants to warn Kanye’s lovestruck new wife about the downsides to dating the Grammy winner.

“Kim has told friends that she feels as if she wants to take Bianca aside and advise her on how to keep true to herself and her own ideas for her self image,” a source told ​Closer U.K. in August. “In Kim’s opinion, all the fame or exposure in the world isn’t worth being someone else’s puppet,” the insider added.

The source continued at the time that Kim “can’t believe how reminiscent [their relationship] is of how Kanye was with her,” and that “she can see Bianca being molded into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman.”

However, a separate source later denied Kim’s desire to connect with Bianca, telling Page Six in September, “She absolutely does not want to talk to her. Kim is actually a firm believer in letting people be on their own journey and figure out life.”

The insider added that “Kim has very much moved on” and “only wishes Kanye and Bianca the best.”