Bundled up! Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was spotted out covered head to toe in a furry animal print ensemble as she and her husband headed to a fashion shoot.

Bianca, 29, was papped getting into a black SUV in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 23. The model, who is known for wearing unusual outfits that often leave little to the imagination, switched up her style by sporting an oversized white leopard print coat. The fuzzy frock featured a giant hood that left her head completely hidden, as well as giant sleeves covering her arms. Only one leg was visible under a high slit in the coat, showing off the black stiletto pumps paired with the look.

Meanwhile, Kanye, 46, opted for his typical all black attire. In contrast to Bianca’s cold weather garb, the Yeezy founder wore a short-sleeved boxy tee with jeans and chunky shoes. The couple headed to a photoshoot for Blue Marble, a French menswear brand. Kanye invited paparazzi into the studio to watch his wife work.

It seems Bianca has been at the center of Kanye’s world in recent days. The “Gold Digger” rapper has flooded his Instagram feed with photos of his wife, whom he married in December 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Many of the posts have received backlash because of how much skin Bianca had on display in outfits that Kanye allegedly put her in.

In a photo shared on January 20, the architectural designer stood at a kitchen counter wearing only a booty-baring thong bodysuit, a latex leather mask and matching boots.

“Looks like she is his pet,” one follower commented on the post. Another wrote, “Who is going to save this woman from Kanye and then save Kanye from himself?”

In another since-deleted post, Kanye gushed over Bianca for her birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children,” he captioned a photo of her sitting on a couch in an oversized T-shirt and fishnet tights. “I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Bianca and Kanye met when she started working for Yeezy in November 2020, later becoming the Head of Architecture. She and the “Heartless” hitmaker were romantically linked in January 2023. Their marriage certificate later confirmed that they tied the knot in December 2022. Bianca became a stepmother to Kanye’s four kids with Kim, 43 — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.