kanye west slammed for posting nearly nude photo of wife

Kanye West angered fans by posting a nearly nude photo of his wife, Bianca Censori, on Instagram. The comments section of the rapper’s Saturday, January 20, post was filled with messages that slammed him for sharing the revealing image.

In the picture, Bianca, 29, is wearing a thong bodysuit that provides very little coverage. She also has a tight black mask covering her entire face. The photo was taken from behind as Bianca made some Cream of Wheat in the kitchen. Kanye, 46, also shared another shot of his wife in the barely-there outfit. In the second image, she faced a wall and had the full back of the bodysuit on display.

“Looks like she is his pet,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Who is going to save this woman from Kanye and then save Kanye from himself,” and someone else added, “What is wrong with you Kanye parading her around like a piece of meat, so degrading. Get some help because you have lost your mind!”

kanyewest/Instagram

The “Heartless” rapper was first romantically linked to Bianca in January 2023, just weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. That same month, it was reported that the two had gotten married. Their marriage certificate eventually confirmed that the couple tied the knot in December 2022. Bianca was an employee for Kanye’s Yeezy brand and started working with the organization in November 2020.

Bianca and Kanye are often photographed out and about together and fans have been puzzled about her revealing style choices on a number of occasions. Kanye has been accused by fans of forcing his wife to dress a certain way for their outings.

kanyewest/Instagram

Despite all of the negative comments about their relationship, Kanye and Bianca seem to be going strong. The architectural designer has even spent time with Kanye’s four kids, whom he shares with Kim, 43. The exes are parents to North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. In December 2023, Bianca was photographed holding Chicago after a listening party for Kanye’s new album. She also held hands with North at Disneyland earlier that month.

On January 6, Kanye acknowledged Bianca’s relationship with his children in an Instagram post for her 29th birthday. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children,” he gushed. “I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”