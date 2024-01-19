Kim Kardashian may be totally over her ex Kanye West, but a source exclusively tells In Touch the reality star is “obsessed” with the 46-year-old’s new wife — and near look-alike — Bianca Censori!

“Kanye clearly set out to clone Kim, which disgusts her, but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way,” an insider tells In Touch, adding that the 43-year-old pores over pictures of “Kim 2.0,” who many believe is being styled by the rapper to resemble his ex. “It’s just so creepy,” says the insider. “Even though she’d never want him back, this is still messing with her head.”

Even so, the SKIMS mogul feels sorry for the 29-year-old, who’s often dressed in bizarre, skimpy getups. “It’s like he’s turned Bianca into his personal robot,” adds the insider. “With the added indignity that she’s paraded around half-naked all the time!”