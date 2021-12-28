Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry shared an emotional message after her first day back at the gym, explaining her “struggle” with weight loss and sending “good vibes” to others experiencing the same journey.

“[I] went to the gym today. [I] did not want to go to the gym today,” an emotional Kailyn, 29, said on Monday, December 27, via Instagram Stories. “I cried when I started the workout. Literally[, I was] so overwhelmed. Then I did the workout, and I cried when I was done.”

“Wanting to lose weight has been a struggle for me since probably 2016. I really struggled,” the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host continued. “It was a really hard first day for me. Hopefully, I follow through with the workout tomorrow.”

She finished her post with a supportive message to followers who are going through their own challenges: “Sending all the good vibes to everyone who wants to be the best version of themself [and] is struggling getting to the gym or whatever it may be!”

The MTV star has long been candid about her weight loss journey, as well as the setbacks she has faced and the alleged negative “fat-shaming” she has received.

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

On September 21, before going into the gym for a workout, the Pride Over Pity author wrote on her Stories, “Shout-out to [Chris Lopez] and [Lauren Comeau] for calling me a fat f–k, fat POS and [for telling] me to get running.”

Javi Marroquin, Kailyn’s ex-husband, with whom she shares son Lincoln, 7, seemingly came to the defense of his former fiancée, Lauren, with whom he shares son Eli, 2.

“Just stop. Stop talking about Lauren. Lauren hasn’t said s–t about Kailyn in months,” the former 16 & Pregnant star said in an Instagram Live at the time. “Whatever Chris beef you got going on, that’s not my problem. I feel bad for the s–t that’s going on.”

“That’s whatever, but Lauren is my son’s mother. Lincoln sees Lauren weekly at Eli’s sporting events. Lincoln will not have a view of Lauren because of what his mom is saying,” Javi added. “Lauren is not this type of person.”

Javi was referring to comments shared earlier in the month in which the “Coffee Convos” podcast host accused her ex-boyfriend Chris, 27, of “fat-shaming” her in a private message amid their coparenting drama.

On September 2, Kail posted an alleged text conversation in an Instagram Story between her and Chris, discussing their sons, 4-year-old Lux and 16-month-old Romello Creed.

“You know, if you ran as much as your mouth, [probably] … [nevermind] just have your nanny have my kids ready, thanks,” Chris allegedly texted his ex.

During this time, the MTV personality, who also shares son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, revealed she had lost 12 pounds and was dedicated to staying healthy.

In an October episode of “Coffee Convos,” she revealed she’s dedicated to making her next decade her best. “I want to enter my thirties like that, and so, that’s what really motivates me,” she said at the time.