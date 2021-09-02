Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry accused her ex Chris Lopez of “fat-shaming” her in a private message amid their coparenting drama.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 29, made the claims in a new post she shared via Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 2, showing an alleged text conversation between them to discuss a pick-up arrangement for their sons, 4-year-old Lux and 13-month-old Romello Creed.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Thank you so much for calling and doing that. I’m so proud of you. I’ll be there too so see you then,” her message read, before showing his apparent response.

“You know, if you ran as much as your mouth, [probably] … [nevermind] just have your nanny have my kids ready, thanks,” Lopez, 27, allegedly replied.

Lowry claimed Lopez was behind the message after allowing her followers to guess “which baby daddy is fat-shaming” and giving the options of Lopez and her other exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, later “confirming” Lopez was the one who sent it. Lowry shares son Isaac, 11, with Rivera and son Lincoln, 7, with Marroquin.

Lopez did not immediately respond to In Touch regarding Lowry’s claims.

Drama has continued between the exes following their custody settlement on the season finale of Teen Mom 2 in July 2021, in which they were prohibited from sharing the details on TV or on social media.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock; Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram (inset)

Lowry has since appeared to blast Lopez over his parenting via her Instagram Stories in August, seemingly calling him a part-time “babysitter” although she didn’t mention him by name. The Pride Over Pity author alluded to Lopez by saying most fathers who are “27 and 28” years old “need to step up” and more.

“I shouldn’t see you in a shed on Instagram Live when you’re supposed to be taking care of my kids,” she continued. “So, I just can’t get behind that. If you want 50 percent, then you need to do 50 percent of the work.”

In response, Lopez shared a cryptic message on his own Instagram Stories, reading, “Don’t let bitter, unhappy people drag you down to their level. Instead, use their behavior as an example of how not to behave and be grateful you are nothing like them.” The father of two also took to his Instagram Live and said he wasn’t “engaging with that s–t” anymore.