Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin defended former flame Lauren Comeau after his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, accused Lauren and her own ex Chris Lopez of allegedly “fat”-shaming her.

“Shout-out to Chris and Lauren for calling me a fat f–k, fat POS and [for telling] me to get running,” the MTV personality, 29, wrote via her Instagram Stories before a workout on Tuesday, September 21.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn previously made similar statements about Chris, 27, on September 2, alleging that he made rude comments about her weight in a private message discussing a pick-up arrangement for their sons, 4-year-old Lux and 14-month-old Romello Creed.

In a new video she posted, Kailyn claimed the remarks she was just referring to came from Chris and Lauren a “few weeks ago,” noting that she and Lauren allegedly had an exchange of words of which she also was not proud. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host said she would be “lying” if the comments about her “appearance” didn’t hurt her, adding that it has “truly” impacted her in ways that people can’t imagine.

After hearing about her latest post, Javi — who shares son Lincoln, 7, with Kailyn and son Eli, 2, with Lauren — stepped into the conversation in a passionate Instagram Live video. “This is why I stopped filming and I refuse to go back to this life,” he declared about the social media drama on September 21. “I’m so over this s–t man.”

“Just stop. Stop talking about Lauren. Lauren hasn’t said s–t about Kailyn in months,” the former 16 & Pregnant star continued. “Whatever Chris beef you got going on, that’s not my problem. I feel bad for the s–t that’s going on.”

“That’s whatever, but Lauren is my son’s mother. Lincoln sees Lauren weekly at Eli’s sporting events. Lincoln will not have a view of Lauren because of what his mom is saying,” Javi added, noting “this s–t is over with” and that “Lauren is not this type of person.”

Instagram(3)

Meanwhile, Chris took to Twitter with what appeared to be his own response to the drama. “Playing the victim card blinds you to your own flaws so you can never improve,” his post read. “Self-pity is the easiest way to create unilateral misery.”

The father of two later shared another message more directly addressing Kailyn’s claims without calling her by name. “They must of got a good workout in. Talk ya s–t lol,” he tweeted before explaining his stance on the matter.

“You know the crazy thing is I have a feeling this tweet will be turned like I’m talking s–t,” Chris clarified in a separate tweet. “But if I said something that got you motivated by all means make me eat my words cause tbh I use all the s–t these ppl say to motivate and push me.”

Lauren did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding Kailyn’s “fat”-shaming claims.