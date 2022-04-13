She’s got a new man! Teen Mom 2 newcomer Chris Lopez claimed that his ex Kailyn Lowry not only has a new boyfriend, but that her mystery man lives with her.

“I’ll just put it out there,” Chris, 28, said on the latest episode of his “P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast. “[The kids] told me that the dude lives with them.”

“That kind of threw my head off, but I can’t control what [Kailyn does],” he added.

This news comes after Chris claimed to have had a chat with the mother of his oldest sons about her dating life.

“It was actually recently where I had to pull my kids’ mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with,’” he recalled of their conversation, seemingly referring to their oldest son, Lux. “[Lux] was just telling me about this last dude, and now he’s telling me about the new dude.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Put it in the other side,” Chris added. “If my kid was randomly coming to you, telling you who I’m dating. He’s 4 years old … My kid don’t know a word about boyfriend or girlfriend. He don’t know about that stuff, so that means you gotta be talking about it.”

However, Kailyn doesn’t think that Chris should have a say when it comes to making parenting decisions for their sons and she made her feelings on the subject clear during last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

“I don’t think that Chris and I would see eye to eye on most of the things,” she said. “Lux is with me 95% of the time and I don’t feel like someone who can’t even maintain a schedule six days out of the month should be able to make parenting decisions with me.”

Though he disagrees with his sons’ involvement in her romantic relationships, the Delaware native insists he has no personal issues with “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast cohost’s new man.

“You make her happy bro, please do whatever the f–k you’re doing. Continue doing it,” he said during the podcast episode.

After Kail told him that he can take the boys over spring break, Chris jokingly said, “I love him. I love that dude. Like I love him.”

“If you’re allowing me to have my kids on your week, bro keep doing whatever the f–k you’re doing,” he added.

Chris’ coparenting relationship with the Pride Over Pity author has always been rocky, and it seems that’s still the case now that they’ve both moved on romantically. “I’m in a place where my feelings ain’t the same,” he said. “But be respectful. When it comes to dating, please be respectful.”

In addition to 4-year-old Lux Russell, Chris and Kailyn share 21-month-old son Creed Romello.