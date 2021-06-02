Exclusive JWoww Reveals How Her Kids Meilani and Greyson Reacted to Her Engagement to Zack Carpinello

Jenni “JWoww” Farley exclusively tells In Touch how her daughter Meilani Mathews, 6, and son Greyson Mathews, 5, reacted differently to the news of her engagement to Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“I’ll be honest,” Jenni, 35, admits in a video interview with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Deena Cortese. “Greyson doesn’t really understand it. So he just thinks that Zack is like my best friend and his best friend, and nothing really changed.”

However, the MTV personality reveals that Meilani, who turns 7 on July 13, “does understand” her engagement “a little bit more,” but says her daughter asked her, “‘Is anything like going to change or be different?’ And I explained to her, ‘No.’ So she just thinks she’s looking forward to a big party.”

Jenni previously shared the news of her engagement on Instagram on March 9, writing in the caption of the photo showing the newly engaged couple celebrating with champagne, “On 2.27, I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building.”

And when it comes to how fiancé, 25, gets along with her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews, Jenni says Zack’s relationship with Meilani and Greyson is “great.”

“He understands that obviously that they have a father, so he just tries to be their best friend,” the mom of two says. “He really steps up, and … we’re just 50-50 in the house.”

Jenni adds that “this morning,” he “brought Meilani to the bus stop.”

“I make breakfast while he makes her lunch, and we just really tackled things together,” says the MTV starlet.

About her upcoming nuptials to Zack, Jenni tells In Touch that she would invite former Jersey Shore costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola under one condition.

“We talk often, she’s very sweet. She does respond on some of my pictures and posts,” she says. “I don’t think I’ll invite her if I do have it on camera because I’ll respect her wishes that she doesn’t want to be on camera anymore.”

Jenni says that if her wedding is “off camera, I would love to have her.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return with new episodes on June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.