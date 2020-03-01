We Cannot ~Believe~ How Fast Justin Bieber Has Grown Up — See His Transformation!

He’s come so far! Justin Bieber was discovered at just 13 years old by Scooter Braun, and now he has been nominated for 10 Grammys — and even won one — 20 Billboard Music Awards and is one of the best-selling music artists globally.

The 26-year-old released his new album, Changes, on February 14 and has been back on the music scene since then. In fact, on his new record, there are several bops about how happy he is these days now that he is married to Hailey Baldwin.

The Canada native got candid about how the past few years have been a roller-coaster ride for him. In an episode of his documentary series, Justin Bieber: Sessions, he said he used to do “pretty heavy drugs.” He explained, “My security and stuff would come into my room at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary. I was waking up in the morning, and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary.”

Ultimately, the “Sorry” singer was able to overcome his demons and was able to connect with Hailey, 23, in March 2018 — after he was in an on-off relationship with Selena Gomez from 2011 to 2018. “The common denominator, I promise you, is always church. By then, we were past the drama,” Hailey told Vogue in February 2019 about seeing Justin at a conference in Miami, which was hosted by Rich Wilkerson Jr., the pastor of Vous Church. “I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?’”

The two got engaged one month later, and then tied the knot at New York courthouse in September 2018. In September 2019, the lovebirds had an official celebration and party in South Carolina with their close friends and family.

Since then, it seems like the handsome hunk is in a great place and is enjoying this new chapter of his life. “[With Hailey], I took the time to really build myself and focus on me and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats1 on February 15. “And yeah, I got better.”

Clearly, Hailey is Justin’s new muse as he couldn’t stop gushing over the blonde babe on the first track of his album, “All Around Me.” “Not sure what I was doing before ya / I quit tryna figure it out / Nothing like having someone for you / Someone besides you when it’s time to lay down / Fully committed you’re for the stay down / Look in the mirror, you ride for the take down,” he sings.

