Is it too late now say sorry? Justin Bieber got candid about the ups and downs he experienced with his ex Selena Gomez and how it might not have been the healthiest connection. “In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless,” the 25-year-old told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Saturday, February 15.

Even though Selena, 27, and Justin’s romance didn’t last — the two dated on and off from 2011 to 2018 — it seems like it was for the best as it led him to Hailey Baldwin. “[With Hailey] I took the time to really build myself and focus on me and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff,” he confessed. “And yeah, I got better.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

For her part, the “Look at Her Now” songstress admitted she suffered from “emotional abuse” while dating Justin, but now, she is in a much better place in her life. “I’ve found the strength in it,” she told NPR in January. “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

“As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt, and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much as grace as possible,” she added.

On Selena’s new album, Rare, the Texas native didn’t hold back when talking about the past. So much so, “Lose You to Love Me” is seemingly about her time with the Grammy winner. Ultimately, Selena “didn’t mean for the song to be shady, but songwriting to her is part of her therapy,” a source told In Touch exclusively about the track. “So, she had to put it down on paper and release it. That’s part of her process, and it works for her.”

Now, the Spring Breakers alum is focused on herself, for once. “I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years. I’m on God’s timing, not mine,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in October.

These days, the “Sorry” crooner is enjoying his life with Hailey, 23 — they tied the knot at a New York courthouse in September 2018 — by his side as he just dropped his newest album, Changes, and is gearing up for a tour this year.

In fact, Justin has a new muse as he couldn’t stop gushing over his lady on the first track of his album, “All Around Me.” “Not sure what I was doing before ya / I quit tryna figure it out / Nothing like having someone for you / Someone besides you when it’s time to lay down / Fully committed you’re for the stay down / Look in the mirror, you ride for the take down,” he sings.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sounds like Selena and Justin can finally move on with their lives — for good.