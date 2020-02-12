February 2016: Justin talked about his relationship with Hailey with GQ.

In their cover interview with the pop star, GQ asked Justin exactly what the deal was with him and the model, and though he didn’t get specific and put any labels on it, he did confirm that, yeah, there was something there. Initially, he claimed that Hailey was “just a friend he kisses,” before clarifying that she’s “someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together.”

He even talked about marriage again. “I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end,” he said. “Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility. I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them.”

And this time he speculated that it wouldn’t be crazy for him to be marrying Hailey one day. He explained that’s part of the reason they were only seeing each other casually for the time being: “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her.”