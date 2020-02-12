Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship Timeline: They Have More History Than You Thought
We probably never would’ve guessed that Justin Bieber would end up marrying Hailey Baldwin, but a look back at their relationship timeline proves that these two have always had love between them. From their decade-long friendship, to their steamy hookups, to finally getting serious, the stars have been through a lot. After secretly tying the knot in 2018, the couple has now celebrated their love in front of their friends and wed again. But how did we get to this point — especially considering that it seemed like Biebs would always end up with Selena Gomez, the ex he just kept coming back to even as recently as a few months before his marriage? Check out the gallery below to see how the happy couple happened.
2 of 39
3 of 39
4 of 39
5 of 39
6 of 39
8 of 39
9 of 39
11 of 39
13 of 39
14 of 39
15 of 39
16 of 39
17 of 39
18 of 39
19 of 39
20 of 39
21 of 39
22 of 39
23 of 39
24 of 39
25 of 39
26 of 39
27 of 39
28 of 39
29 of 39
30 of 39
32 of 39
33 of 39
34 of 39
35 of 39
36 of 39
37 of 39
38 of 39
39 of 39