Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Relationship Marriage Timeline

Justin Bieber settled down quickly after rekindling his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in May 2018. Two months after kickstarting their romance, the “Sorry” singer proposed to Hailey while on vacation.

“Hailey, I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you, loving you patiently and kindly,” Justin wrote via Instagram a few weeks after popping the big question. “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life, Hailey Baldwin, and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

The couple walked down the aisle in October 2018 and reside in Los Angeles. It’s been six years since they said “I Do,” and In Touch learned that Hailey is debating a trial separation from Justin.