A cryptic message posted by Stephen Baldwin at the beginning of 2024 had fans wondering if his daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, were having marriage issues. Are they still together?

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Still Together?

Justin and Hailey proved they were still together by packing on the PDA at Coachella in April 2024. They were together in the crowd at the festival and looked quite cozy as they listened to Lana del Rey’s set. The couple had their arms wrapped around each other and Justin placed a kiss on his wife’s head in the video.

That same weekend, Justin took the stage for a surprise performance with Tems, and Hailey proudly shared videos from the set on her Instagram Story.

She also acknowledged the singer’s birthday on March 1, 2024, with an Instagram post. “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!” she wrote. “That was fast. Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.” She also included several PDA photos and videos of the pair.

What Did Stephen Baldwin Say About Justin and Hailey Bieber?

Hailey’s dad, Stephen, shared an Instagram Reel to his IG Story in February 2024 that left fans concerned about the Biebers. The Reel said, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

This led internet rumors about the couple to swirl, which the model shut down on March 5, 2024. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 [percent] of the time wrong,” she wrote. “Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false, xx sorry to spoil it.”

A source exclusively told In Touch that Hailey “confronted her father, warning him to refrain from further comments if he wishes to maintain a role in her and Justin’s lives.”

When Did Justin and Hailey Bieber Get Married?

Justin and Hailey tied the knot on September 13, 2018. They wed in a civil ceremony at a courthouse in New York City. Just over a year later, they had an actual wedding ceremony and celebration with their loved ones in attendance. The nuptials took place in South Carolina.

Before they walked down the aisle, Justin and Hailey had quite a history. They first met in 2009 when Hailey was just 12 years old. They were introduced by their parents at the Today show when Stephen took his daughter to the set for Justin’s appearance on the morning show.

By 2014, the two became friends after reconnecting during a church service. As dating rumors swirled, they insisted they were strictly platonic. However, they spent New Year’s Eve together. At the end of 2015, Hailey took a holiday vacation with the “Never Say Never” singer and his family. They confirmed they were a couple by ringing in 2016 with a kiss, then split a few weeks later.

In May 2018, Justin and Hailey started spending time together again following his last split from Selena Gomez. The Rhode creator confirmed that their reconciliation happened after they both attended a conference for their church. Justin popped the question in July 2018 during a trip to the Bahamas and they said, “I do” just two months later.

Do Justin and Hailey Bieber Have Kids?

Justin and Hailey do not have any children as of April 2024. The Grammy winner said in 2020 that he would be ready to start having kids as soon as Hailey wanted to.

In a February 2022 interview, Hailey explained, “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little hectic, I think.”

She revisited the idea in a May 2023 interview. “I literally cry about this all the time,” Hailey admitted. “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”