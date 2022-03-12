Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) shared a health update after she was hospitalized with a brain blood clot that doctors believe may be related to complications from COVID-19.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the 25-year-old wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 12. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Hailey continued in her statement, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurse who took care of me!”

She then thanked “everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

TMZ was the first to report the news of her hospitalization. The outlet reported that her health issue impacted the way she moved. The symptoms she was experiencing typically affect people in older age brackets. Medical professionals ran several tests and are currently trying to decipher whether Hailey’s symptoms involve a connection to COVID-19.

The Tucson, Arizona, native had shared a cryptic message via her Instagram Stories hours before opening up about her health scare.

“Don’t fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray,” the quote from Bible verse Philippians 4:6 read. “Let petitions and praises shape your worries into prayers, letting God know your concerns. Before you know it, a sense of God’s wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life.”

Nearly three weeks prior, Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, tested positive for coronavirus ahead of his “Justice World Tour” Las Vegas show, which he was supposed to headline on February 20. The show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 28.

“Due to positive COVID results within the ‘Justice Tour’ family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” a statement from Justin’s tour read, which was posted via Twitter that day.

The announcement continued, “Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

The “Baby” artist, 28, didn’t publicly comment on his recovery from the virus. However, Hailey wished her husband a “Happy Birthday” on March 1, nine days after news broke of his positive test result.

“Happy birthday my baby,” the model wrote via Instagram that day. “There are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you … here’s to 28.”

The couple met in 2009 but didn’t spark dating rumors until December 2015. They had an off-again, on-again romance until Justin popped the question to Hailey in July 2018. They tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, and then held a traditional wedding ceremony with friends and family one year later.