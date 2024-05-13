Julia Fox is getting candid about her sex-free life. The actress recently revealed that she’s been celibate for more than two years.

On May 11, a TikTok user shared their reaction to the dating app Bumble’s billboard advertising that “a vow of celibacy is not the answer.”

The video’s poster wrote over a photo of the billboard, “Imagine pretending to be a Dating App FOR WOMEN and launching a million dollar ad campaign BLAMING WOMEN for a very normal reaction to men’s violence.”

Julia, 34, expressed her solidarity with the TikTok user by commenting on Sunday, May 12, “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh.”

The Uncut Gems star previously made a bold fashion statement about her celibate lifestyle in April by wearing a graphic bikini set during an outing in Los Angeles. The bikini bottoms featured realistic female anatomy zippered shut with the word “closed” written above it.

Julia, who dated Kanye West for a month in 2022, revealed to The New York Times in September 2023 that she and the rapper, 46, did not have sex during their romance. “It wasn’t really about that,” she explained.

The memoir author opened up about her perspective on sex during her November 2022 appearance on Emily Ratajkowski‘s “High Low with EmRata” podcast, revealing that working as a dominatrix as a teenager made her view the act as transactional only. Julia said sex always feels “one-sided” and she “doesn’t see the point” in it.

“I pretty much, in my teens, learned that I was a commodity and that I can get money or resources from men, so then it just became this game of, OK, how do I become more desirable so I could get more money and I could be like that bitch,” she said. “It’s still them giving me the power. It’s not my own power, you know? So it’s a humiliating kind of position to be in, or humbling, rather.”

Julia’s former sex life was a huge part of her 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, however. The book detailed her work as a dominatrix, her other past relationships, drug use and more. She told The New York Times, “I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it? I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on. …’ So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.”