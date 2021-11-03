Counting On alum Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) fired back at a troll who questioned if her kids will be “married off by 18” after sharing a message about them growing up so fast.

“G R A T I T U D E. It turns what we have into enough,” the mom of two, 24, captioned a new slideshow of photos with her children on Wednesday, November 3. “It’s hard to believe that I only have 15 more autumn seasons with Gideon and 17 with Evelyn before they’re grown,” she continued. “It puts things into perspective and helps me cherish the good and the hard days I have with them.”

Instagram

In the comments, one social media user replied, “Married off by 18?” and was quickly shut down by the reality star mom with the support of other fans.

Joy-Anna took notice of the response, doubling down with, “I said ‘grown’ not ‘married.'”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum and Austin, 27, share 3-year-old Gideon, whom they welcomed in February 2018, and 14-month-old Evelyn. Their baby girl arrived in August 2020.

Joy-Anna, who tied the knot with husband Austin Forsyth at the age of 19 in May 2017, is the second youngest Duggar in the family to marry after Justin Duggar, 18, exchanged his vows with now-wife, Claire Spivey, in February 2021.

The Arkansas resident has proven on several occasions that she knows how to deal with naysayers thanks to her many years in the spotlight.

Courtesy of Joy4Site/Instagram

Back in October, she clapped back at criticism about the way she held her then-1-month-old daughter in a family photo.

“Why is she carrying that baby like that looks like she fixing to drop her!” one person commented under the Instagram post, to which Joy-Anna replied, “Haha! Thank you for your concern! I was holding Evy and then Gideon was trying to hold my hand! I wasn’t about to drop her tho!”

Joy-Anna and Austin recently celebrated her 24th birthday together, during which he had a big bouquet of red roses delivered.

“Happy Birthday to meee!” she shared via Instagram Stories on October 28, revealing how they rang it in. “My kiddos got the stomach bug so we’re just spending the day at home, organizing, drinking coffee and watching hallmarks.”