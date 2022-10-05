Counting On! Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s Relationship Timeline Leading Up to Baby No. 3

The sweetest! Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth’s romance leading up to the Counting On alum’s pregnancy with baby No. 3 has been full of adventure. Keep reading for details about their relationship timeline!

When Did Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Get Married?

The former TLC couple announced their courtship in November 2016, got engaged the following March and officially walked down the aisle during their May 2017 wedding.

How Did Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Meet?

Joy and Austin actually knew each other for 15 years before turning their friendship romantic, as Austin’s family attends the same church as the Duggars.

“You know, over the years, I have just been watching and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character. She’s such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She’s a good delegator,” Austin gushed while discussing why he wanted to enter a courtship with Joy, “and then, of course, her beauty.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum said “I do” to her husband, and they acknowledged that they were excited to expand their family.

“We want as many [kids] as the Lord thinks we can handle and we are putting it into his hands,” Joy told People shortly after tying the knot with Austin.

How Many Kids Do Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Have?

They welcomed baby No. 1, son Gideon, in 2018 followed by their daughter Evelyn in 2020. In October 2022, the reality star announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 3., who is due in May 2023.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” Austin said after revealing their third child is on the way. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

Where Do Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Live?

The growing family has been doing things their way — and even lived in an RV for a while after welcoming Gideon. However, in December 2019, they decided to put down roots and move into their very own home.

“Sooo … WE BOUGHT A HOUSE,” Joy captioned her first post about their home at the time. “And YES! We plan to settle down and live in this one for a while! After a year and a half of camper living, we’re so ready!!! I love living in the camper, but I’m ready for more space and a little more organization!”

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode features an open floor plan, which is perfect for their busy family. That’s not to say they’ve given up their love of nomadic living. They purchased a fixer-upper RV in 2021 to make more memories with their kids.

“We plan to replace all of the flooring, paint the cabinets and walls, update the hardware and convert our closet into a bunk room for the kids,” Joy-Anna told fans in August 2021. “Some of my fondest memories are from family road trips and so I cannot wait to get this remodeled and on the road!”

Keep scrolling to see Joy-Anna and Austin’s full relationship timeline!